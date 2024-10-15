Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore in Just 5 Days

‘Vettaiyan,’ starring the iconic Rajinikanth, has captured audience attention since its release on October 10. The film, released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, reached a remarkable milestone by surpassing Rs 100 crore in box office collections within its first four days.

In total, the film has grossed Rs 110 crore by the end of its fifth day. On its opening day, ‘Vettaiyan’ debuted with an impressive Rs 31.7 crore, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 27.75 crore. However, the following days brought fluctuations in earnings. The second day saw a decline, with collections dropping to Rs 24 crore, a decrease of 24.29 percent. Saturday showed signs of recovery, earning Rs 26.75 crore, reflecting an 11.46 percent increase. Yet, Sunday witnessed another dip, earning Rs 22.3 crore, which is a 16.64 percent decrease from Saturday. By Monday, the film's collection fell to Rs 5.25 crore, as per early estimates.

Audience turnout varied significantly across different language screenings. On Monday, Tamil shows had an occupancy rate of 22.58 percent, while Telugu and Hindi theatres reported 17.82 percent and 8.30 percent, respectively.

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, ‘Vettaiyan’ tells the story of a resourceful police officer employing unorthodox methods to tackle a drug trafficking case. The film's ensemble cast features Rajinikanth alongside notable actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati.

The music for ‘Vettaiyan,’ composed by Anirudh Ravichander, includes the hit song Manasilaayo, which gained popularity prior to the film's release. The production budget for the film is reported to be around Rs 160 crore.

Despite the decline in collections during the weekdays, ‘Vettaiyan’ continues to thrive at the box office. Its star-studded cast and the festive release period have helped maintain its momentum. The film is expected to draw audiences in the coming days as word of mouth and festive spirit linger.