Vicky Kaushal, Sanya And Fatima's Sam Bahadur Movie Shooting Begins…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is all set to showcase the life story of the great Indian army officer Sam Bahadur. Young and talented actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to step into his shoes for this biopic and glam dolls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Off late, the makers announced the good news and dropped a small promo from the shooting spot as the filming has begun!

Vicky, Fatima, Sanya and Meghna shared the promo on their Instagram pages and are all happy to be part of this biopic… Take a look!

Sharing the promo, Vicky also wrote, "Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming! We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family @meghnagulzar @fatimasanashaikh @sanyamalhotra_ @ronnie.screwvala @maharrshshah @rsvpmovies #TeamSamबहादुर".

Going with the promo, it showcased a few glimpses of the complete cast and crew from their rehearsal and brain storming sessions. They also stepped happily into the shoot location after the filming has begun. Finally the clapboard of the 77th scene is showcased at the end… Vicky as Sam Bahadur, Sanya as Siloo and Fatima as Indira Gandhi looked awesome in the promo!

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are essaying important roles in this movie and they will be seen as Indira Gandhi and Siloo Manekshaw. Well, Sam Bahadur aka Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer who was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he was also chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

Meghna Gulzar earlier said, "He was a soldier's soldier and a gentleman's gentleman. They don't make men like Sam Bahadur anymore. I'm so honoured to be telling his story with Ronnie Screwvala and the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. On the Field Marshal's birth anniversary, his story has got its name. I couldn't be happier."

Sam Bahadur movie is being directed by Meghana Gulzar and is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.