Victory Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi’s film gets a grand launch
Victory Venkatesh and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi are set to achieve a hat-trick of hits with their upcoming project, Production No. 58 of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Victory Venkatesh and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi are set to achieve a hat-trick of hits with their upcoming project, Production No. 58 of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Following the success of their previous collaborations, 'F2' and 'F3,' the duo is reuniting for an intriguing triangular crime entertainer. The film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish, was launched recently in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad.

The muhurtham shot saw prominent figures in the industry, with Suresh Productions' Suresh Babu switching on the camera, Geetha Arts' Allu Aravind sounding the clapboard, and director Vamshi Paidipally handing over the script. Legendary director Raghavendra Rao also contributed by performing the honorary direction.

This new film revolves around three pivotal characters: the protagonist, his ex-girlfriend, and his excellent wife. Venkatesh will be joined by Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, who play the female leads.

Given their track record of delivering blockbusters, the anticipation for this film is high. The production boasts a team of seasoned technicians, ensuring a top-notch cinematic experience. In-form composer Bheems Ceciroleo will score the music, while Sameer Reddy handles cinematography. A S Prakash is the production designer, Tammiraju is the editor, with S Krishna and G Adhinarayana as co-writers. V Venkat takes charge as the action director.

