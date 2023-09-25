Video: Rashmika shares screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high after the blowing success of “Jawan,”, and his fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming project, “Dunki,” directed by Rajkumar Hirani. “Jawan” crossed 1000 Cr mark today and made Shah Rukh Khan the first actor to achieve this feat twice.

The latest news is that Rashmika Mandanna, widely known as the ‘National Crush,’ has shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. They have come together for a food commercial promoting Prabhuji Pure Food.

Rashmika’s fans are delighted to see their beloved actress alongside the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The commercial is now available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

On the professional front, Rashmika takes the lead role in “Animal,” a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by “Arjun Reddy” fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This highly anticipated movie is set to hit theatres in multiple languages on December 1, 2023. Rashmika is also busy with “Pushpa 2: The Rule” which is the sequel of blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise.”







