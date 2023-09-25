Live
- Ashok Gehlot govt wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth, deserves zero marks: PM Modi
- ‘Chandramukhi 2’ pre-release event highlights
- Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA; BJP says won't take back even if he begs
- Newly-inducted C295 aircraft likely to take part in Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj
- PM Modi's WhatsApp community channel crosses 5mn followers mark in 6 days
- Leaked! Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Prices and Features
- AR Muragadoss join forces with Sivakarthikeyan for a massive project
- Sundeep Kishan’s new film gets a grand launch
- If voted to power, Cong will conduct caste census to ensure participation of OBCs, Dalits, tribals, women, says Rahul
- D K Shivakumar Announces Cloud Seeding Prospect Amidst Rainfall Woes Answers Contentious Topics in Informal Interaction
Just In
Video: Rashmika shares screen with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is riding high after the blowing success of “Jawan,”, and his fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming project, “Dunki,” directed by Rajkumar Hirani. “Jawan” crossed 1000 Cr mark today and made Shah Rukh Khan the first actor to achieve this feat twice.
The latest news is that Rashmika Mandanna, widely known as the ‘National Crush,’ has shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. They have come together for a food commercial promoting Prabhuji Pure Food.
Rashmika’s fans are delighted to see their beloved actress alongside the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The commercial is now available on YouTube and other social media platforms.
On the professional front, Rashmika takes the lead role in “Animal,” a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by “Arjun Reddy” fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This highly anticipated movie is set to hit theatres in multiple languages on December 1, 2023. Rashmika is also busy with “Pushpa 2: The Rule” which is the sequel of blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise.”