Viduthalai to Have Extended Version Release on OTT

Vetrimaaran directed 'Viduthalai', which was released in theaters on March 31. The movie, starring Soori, Bhavani Sre, and Vijay Sethupathi, received positive reviews from critics and was well-supported by audiences. The Telugu dubbed version of the film will be released in theaters on April 15.

Recently, there have been reports that the OTT version of the film will have an extended timeline. In an interview with a media portal, associate director Jagadeesa Pandiyan revealed that the filmmakers have planned to release the two-part film on OTT. He stated that the theatrical release was the 200th edit, and Vetrimaaran continued to improve the film.

Pandiyan also mentioned that Vetrimaaran has started working on the OTT release of the film, and the digital copy will have a slightly different and extended version of the movie. Although there is a finalized script, Vetrimaaran continued to push the team until they achieved the best version of the movie through the editing process. Pandiyan praised Vetrimaaran's judgment and choice of scenes in the film, stating that they were always sharp and right.