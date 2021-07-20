Vidyut Jammwal to start production house 'IB 71'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will star in his maiden production "IB 71". The film marks his banners first collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. Vidyut made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

He wrote, "I'm happy to announce my first feature titled 'IB 71' as producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment.

I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support." "'IB 17' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever.

Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for." Vidyut tagged the announcement as New Beginnings. Other details about the films are still under wraps.



