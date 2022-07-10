Vignesh Shivan Shares His Wedding Pics And Thanks AR Rahman For Making The Day Memorable…

Since yesterday Kollywood's ace actor Vignesh Shivan is sharing his beautiful wedding pics on his Instagram page on the occasion of their one month anniversary. He tied a knot with lady superstar Nayanthara on 9th June, 2022 at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

They married amid close family members and friends and also visited Tirupati the next day to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji. AR Rahman, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Rajinikanth attended the wedding and Vignesh shared all the pics clicked with them and thanked them with a special note. Off late, he shared the pics with ace music director AR Rahman and dropped a heartfelt thank you note…



In these pics, Nayan and Vignesh Shivan are seen posing along with AR Rahman. Vignesh also wrote, "With the most divine , purest human being @arrahman sir :) for making this day so blessed for us thank you sir! Thank you dearest @arrameen for making the day look cute! #ellapugazhumiraivanukke #ellapugazhumoruvanoruvanukke #wikkinayanwedding #moments #blessed #surreal #godiskind #godisgood".

Nayan and Vignesh posed with Anirudh and are happy hugging him… "Wit my loving king @anirudhofficial ! Gratitude forever ! Without ur music this wouldn't have been possible. My fellow Albans making the day even more special @le_sajbro @shankstep @vinhariharan @rp3825 #wikkinayanwedding #moments #lovestory".

Vignesh and Nayan posed with the Janki Desai and he also wrote, "Thank you @altair_decor Janki for the dreamy , blessed day ! You made our day memorable and beautiful. Best @shaadisquad @storiesbyjosephradhik".

Happy moments with Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh and Anirudh…

Charming Suriya and Jyothika also attended Nayan and Vignesh wedding.

Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam also attended the wedding… Vignesh also wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day".

Here comes King Khan… He is also happy and blessed the couple. "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed. One month anniversary".