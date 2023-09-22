Vijay Anthony’s emotional post after her daughter’s tragic incident brings tears

Live
Popular actor-music composer Vijay Anthony has been in a state of shock and grief after losing his younger daughter Meera a couple of days ago. The 16-year-old girl tragically ended her life by suicide after allegedly suffering from educational stress and depression.
Vijay, for the first time since the unexpected tragedy, opened up about his daughter in a tearful and moving post. He took to X (formerly known as twitter) last night and described his daughter as “affectionate and courageous.” He also vowed to turn his tragedy into something positive and work towards making this world a better place. He wrote that his daughter is in a better place devoid of caste, religious discrimination, money, envy, pain, and malice.
“She continues to talk to me. I also died with her. I have started spending time with her. From now on, she will initiate all the good things that I will undertake,” the heartbroken father wrote in the note.