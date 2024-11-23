Vijay Antony’s nephew Ajay Dhishan debuts as antagonist with ‘Gagana Maargan’

Vijay Antony steps into the intriguing world of detective fiction with his upcoming film Gagana Maargan, a unique murder mystery and crime thriller. Directed by Leo John Paul and produced by Vijay Antony Films Corporation, the film is presented by Meera Vijay Antony. The first-look poster, showcasing Vijay Antony with a serious and injured demeanor, has already stirred excitement among fans.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers recently unveiled a dynamic poster introducing Ajay Dhishan, Vijay Antony’s nephew, as the film’s formidable antagonist. The poster captures a gripping moment where Vijay Antony forcefully presses Ajay against a glass, radiating intensity and promising electrifying confrontations. This face-off between the protagonist and antagonist is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

The ensemble cast features notable names like Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Prithika, Brigida, Vinodh Sagar, and others. The film boasts technical excellence with Yuva S handling the cinematography and Vijay Antony composing the music. Raja A lends his expertise as the art director, ensuring the film’s visual appeal matches its compelling narrative.

Described as a heartwarming family entertainer, GaganaMaargan blends gripping suspense with universal themes, making it suitable for audiences of all ages. With its release date around the corner, the film is poised to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await this next chapter in Vijay Antony's versatile filmography.







