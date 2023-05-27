Vijay Devarakonda Launches The Teaser Of Satya Dev’s ‘Full Bottle’…

Tollywood’s young actor Satya Dev is all set to entertain his fans with the Full Bottle movie soon… The earlier released promos and the first look poster raised the expectations on the movie. As promised, the Rowdy star of Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda launched the teaser and sent his best wishes to the whole team…



Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, “Happy to launch this Crazy Teaser of #FullBottle #MercurySoori looks Wild, Wacky-Knacky & Mass @ActorSatyadev Wishing you & the whole team All the best @itssanjanaanand @sharandirects @actorbrahmaji”.

Even Satya shared the teaser on his Twitter page and wrote, “From our hearts to yours. Here's our #FullBottleTeaser https://youtu.be/nR8CqyS_Tbk #FullBottle & #MercurySuri will be Crazy, Fresh & Lively.”

Going with the teaser, Satya is introduced as drunkard Mercury Suri who is an auto driver. The glimpses of wild, crazy, raw and dirty elements are shown in the teaser and they made it turn worth watching raising the expectations on the movie.

Full Bottle movie is being directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanthram Creations and SD Company banners.