Vijay Milton comes with bilingual epic ‘Gods and Soldiers’

Acclaimed filmmaker and cinematographer Vijay Milton, best known for the Goli Soda series, has officially revealed the title of his much-awaited Tamil-Telugu bilingual project—Gods and Soldiers. Produced under the Rough Note Production banner, the title teaser launched today on social media has already ignited curiosity with its intense visuals and powerful tone.

Several film industry icons and celebrities amplified the teaser by sharing it online, further boosting anticipation for this ambitious venture.

Carrying forward the raw spirit of Goli Soda, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including Raj Tarun, Sunil, Vedan, Bharath, Aari, Ammu Abhirami, Kishore, Jeffery, Bharath Sreeni, Paal Dabba, and Vijetha. Notably, rapper Vedan makes a mark both as an actor and singer, while popular influencer Paal Dabba takes his first step into cinema through this project.

Adding weight to the film is composer Sam CS, whose intense and evocative music is set to complement Vijay Milton’s gritty narrative style.

Promising a tale of resilience, struggle, and human spirit, Gods and Soldiers is poised to deliver the same authenticity and emotional depth that made the Goli Soda series a cult favorite. With its gripping premise and powerhouse cast, the film is already being touted as a bold cinematic journey to watch out for.