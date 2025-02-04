Vijay Sethupathi unveils ‘Thala’ trailer; hails film’s potential

Director Amma Rajasekhar, known for his work in Ranam, is set to return with his latest project, Thala. The film has already generated buzz, especially with its Telugu trailer receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Adding to the excitement, the movie marks the debut of Amma Rajasekhar’s son, Amma Ragin Raj, in the lead role.

The latest milestone in the film’s journey was the release of its Tamil trailer by acclaimed pan-India actor Vijay Sethupathi. After watching the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi was all praise for the film, calling it a high-caliber project. He expressed confidence that Ragin Raj's debut with such a grand film would pave the way for a promising career. He also wished the team success in the Tamil market.

Currently in the promotional phase, Thala is witnessing strong pre-release business and industry-wide appreciation. The makers are optimistic about its box-office potential, believing the content holds the strength to turn into a blockbuster.

The film is slated for a grand release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Notably, the Telugu version will be titled Violent Valentine, adding intrigue to the action-packed love story.