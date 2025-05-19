Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’ traileroffers a glimpse into a vibrant action entertainer

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is all set to charm audiences in a romantic action comedy titled Ace, directed and produced by Arumuga Kumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead and will have a wide Telugu release through Shree Padmini Cinemas, under the presentation of Smt. Padma and B Shiva Prasad. The film is slated for a grand release on May 23.

The Telugu trailer, released today, offers a glimpse into a vibrant and witty action-packed entertainer. Vijay Sethupathi portrays “Bold” Kashi—a man who constantly reinvents his identity. To one woman (Divya Pillai), he’s a bold rebel fighting injustice. With Yogi Babu, his tale shifts humorously as “Bolt” Kashi, known for swiping bolts off vehicles. In an intimate moment with Rukmini Vasanth, he likens himself to an electric force—intense and unpredictable.

Director Arumuga Kumar crafts a layered narrative filled with danger, deception, and a mysterious underworld. The trailer showcases a stylishly mounted world brimming with humor, action, and the signature charisma of Vijay Sethupathi.

Backed by strong technical values, Ace boasts Karan B Rawat’s visually striking cinematography and Sam CS’s electrifying background score. The trailer’s punchy and clever dialogues have further raised expectations.

With its unique blend of romance, action, and comedy, Ace promises to be a summer entertainer with mass appeal. Vijay Sethupathi’s multifaceted performance is set to be the film’s major highlight.