Vijay Sethupathi's remuneration for 'Farzi'!

Farzi, a dark comedy crime thriller that marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor, has received positive feedback from OTT audiences since its release on Amazon Prime Video. The show, created and directed by Raj & DK, stars Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

The 8-episode series features the Bollywood OTT debut of Makkal Selvan, who plays the role of a task force officer and has impressed audiences with his impeccable comedy timing. The latest update reveals that the actor was given a whopping paycheck of Rs. 7 crores for portraying the character of Michael Vedanayagam.



Moving on to movies, the Vikram actor has several upcoming projects, including Merry Christmas, Jawan, and Mumbaikar, among others. Fans are eagerly waiting for more exciting updates on his future projects. With Vijay Sethupathi's impressive performances and dynamic roles, audiences are sure to be entertained in the days to come.

