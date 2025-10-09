Vijayashanthi unveils ‘Deccan Sarkar’ poster

The grand poster launch of the upcoming Telugu film Deccan Sarkar was held in a dignified ceremony at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The film, directed and produced by Telangana activist and writer Kala Srinivas, is being promoted as a powerful story rooted in regional culture and real-life issues. The event gained prominence with the presence of Telangana freedom fighter, actress, and Congress MLC Vijayashanthi, who unveiled the poster.

Speaking at the event, Vijayashanthi praised the filmmaker’s commitment to social storytelling. She said, “Kala Srinivas, who has always stood by people’s movements, has crafted this film with a meaningful social message. The involvement of nearly 100 artists and 50 technicians reflects dedication and sincerity. I hope more such purposeful films emerge from Telangana and receive full government support.”

Artists’ JAC President Muralidhar Desh Pandey also lauded the team, stating, “Films that mirror the struggles and spirit of Telangana must be encouraged. Deccan Sarkar is a bold attempt, and I urge the government to extend support to such stories and local artists.”

Director-producer Kala Srinivas expressed gratitude and said, “This film is based on true incidents and real lives. Despite challenges, we completed it in two years. Having Vijayashanthi garu release our poster is a moment of pride.”

Lead actor Chanakya shared his experience, saying he worked extensively on Telangana dialect and body language to bring authenticity to his character. Actress Mounika thanked the team for the opportunity.

Over 40 artists from different districts attended the event, making it a strong cultural gathering that celebrated Telangana cinema and storytelling.