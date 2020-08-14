Vijayawada: Condolences pour in over actor-director Surabhi Jamuna Rayalu's demise

Vijayawada: Surabhi Jamuna Rayalu, a well-known stage artiste died at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Jamuna Rayalu was not only an actor but she was director also. Her play Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba received many appreciations form theatre lovers.

Jamuna Rayalu was born in Tenali on 22nd January 1960 and started performing on stage right from her 8th year. She acted as Sri Krishna in Chintamani. She acted with many legendary persons of Verse drama like Peesapati Narasimhamurthy, Shanmuki Anjajeya Raju, Vemuri Ramaiah, Paturi Ramakrishna Murthy and others.

Her acting as Jhansi Lakshmibai, Rani Malinidevi, Chandramathi, Drowpadi, Sakkubai, Gundamma (Sri Madhava Varma) was received applauds from the connoisseurs. She acted in TV serials and also in some movies.

Jamuna Rayalu was presented Radhakumari award in 2019 by Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Vijayawada. She also received many other awards from different cultural organizations. S Narasaraju, Dr N Muralikrishna, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, P Suryanarayana Murthy, Dr GV Saradhi, Dr Kailasarao, VVN Prasad Babu paid rich tributes to Jamuna Rayalu and send condolence to her family members on behalf of Sumadhura Kala Niketan.

Dr PVN Krishna said that the sudden demise of Jamuna Rayalu was a great loss for the theatre. He also said that she was a great artiste who will act with full understanding and cooperation to fellow artistes. It's a great privilege for him to act with that great personality.

Adavi Sankar, makeup artiste, B Naren, P Mohanram Prasad, Hemadri Prasad, Sylvester, vice-president, Artistes' Federation also expressed deep condolence.