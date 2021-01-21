Vijay's Master Dominates Karnataka Box Office, Collections In Crores

Dalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil flick 'Master' is running to packed theatres despite the 50% occupancy rule. Though the movie received mixed responses from critics and fans, it has not stopped the movie earning good money at the box office. All the tickets for this movie got sold out on the very opening day of its release on Pongal.



Sources say that about Rs 125 crores have been collected so far. In Tamil Nadu alone, the movie has amassed about 81 crores while Andhra has collected 20 crores. Hence, the movie 'Master' has effortlessly joined the 100 crore club.

Vijay has fans in Karnataka also. We hear, the movie has collected about 14 crores at the box office in Karnataka, about 7.5 crores from Kerala and 2.5 crores from other states.

In total about 125 crores income has been earned by the producer so far. As per the latest reports, the movie's total business so far has been nearly 250 crores.

'Master' has emerged as the first super hit movie of this year. However, all these have been achieved against many odds like fifty percent occupancy restrictions in theatres. The Producers battled a lot of challenges due to many hurdles during the course of its Production and release. The team was doubting whether people would come to theatres or not. But 'Master' has successfully crossed over all these obstructions and has emerged as a hit movie.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced under the XB Creators banner by Xavier Britto. The movie stars Malavika Mohanan and Andrea in key roles while Vijay Sethupathi plays the villain opposite Thalapathy Vijay.