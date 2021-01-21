Vijay's 'Master' to hit the OTT platforms

Kollywood star actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay joined hands with 'Maanagaram' and 'Kaithi' fame Lokesh Kanagaraj and came up with a commercial action entertainer titled 'Master'.



Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist role in this film. Amid high expectations, the film got released recently in the theatres and received a thumping response from the audience. There is a huge demand for the digital rights of the film and finally, Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of Master (all the languages). The film will stream on Prime from February 12th on the occasion of the Valentine's Day weekend.

Malavika Mohanan played the female lead role in the film. Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner bankrolled this project. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for this movie.