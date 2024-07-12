‘Viraaji’ Teaser: Varun Sandesh Stars in Adhyanth Harsha's Spine-Chilling Magnum Opus

Live
Explore the enigmatic world of 'Viraaji' in its thrilling teaser, starring Varun Sandesh. Experience the suspense before its August 2 theatrical release.
The first look teaser of ‘Viraaji’, the much-anticipated magnum opus from Maha Movies and M3 Media, produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla, has finally been unveiled amidst great fanfare. Directed by the talented Adhyanth Harsha, the film promises an unparalleled cinematic experience led by the charismatic Varun Sandesh.
Renowned director Sai Rajesh graced the occasion, unveiling the teaser that showcases a group of individuals trapped in an eerie, abandoned building, grappling with unsettling occurrences. Accompanied by a chilling voiceover, the teaser hints at Varun Sandesh’s intriguing character, possibly the enigmatic force behind the unfolding mystery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odg4wFGDJpI
The film features a stellar supporting cast including Raghu Karumanchi, Pramodini, Balagam Jayaram, Viva Raghava, Ravi Teja Nannimaala, Kakinada Nani, Phani Acharya, Aparnadevi, Kushalini Pulapa, and Prasad Behara.
Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 2, ‘Viraaji’ is set to be distributed by the esteemed Mythri Movie Makers. With a promising start and an exceptional team, the teaser has already ignited immense anticipation among cinephiles, making ‘Viraaji’ a film to watch out for this season.