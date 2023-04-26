'Virupaksha' Box Office Day 5 Collections: Makers Plan Hindi Release

"Virupaksha," a Telugu supernatural horror mystery film directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, has been creating buzz since day one with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Starring Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, and others in important roles, the film has been performing well at the box office, grossing over Rs. 55 crores in the Telugu states. On busy weekdays and first Tuesday, the film reportedly earned over Rs. 5 crores with 25-30% occupancy in various areas. It is said to have crossed break-even in just four days, earning a distributor share of Rs. 24 crores and bringing in profits.

Despite the release of two big films, "Agent" starring Akhil Akkineni and "Ponniyin Selvan 2" directed by Mani Ratnam, the makers of "Virupaksha" are confident that their film will continue to perform well as it belongs to a different genre. They are also reportedly planning to dub the film in Hindi and release it in Bollywood, hoping to replicate the success of "Kantara" and "Karthikeya2." Only time will tell if the film will succeed in Hindi as well.