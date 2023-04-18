Virupaksha Clears Censor Formalities, Receives A Certificate

The upcoming Telugu film "Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Dandu and starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, is set for a grand release on April 21, 2023, in multiple languages.

Recently, the movie cleared its censor formalities and was awarded an A certificate from the CBFC. The runtime of the film has been locked at 2 hours and 20 minutes, and an official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made in the next day or two.

Produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, "Virupaksha" has generated a massive buzz with its promotional material, and the makers are confident that the film will enthrall audiences. Stay tuned to this space for more exciting updates.