Virupaksha Grosses $1 Million in First Week of Release, Breaking Records

Sai Dharam Tej has achieved great success in the US with his latest movie, "Virupaksha," becoming the first of its genre to gross $1 million on Wednesday. This marks his first million-dollar movie, and it broke the record within the first week of its release, demonstrating its strong connection with viewers.

While distributors are expected to recoup their initial investment and earn additional revenue in the second weekend, "Virupaksha" faces competition from other new releases like Akhil's "Agent," which has already earned half a million dollars from early premiere sales, and "PS 2."

The supernatural thriller stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha and was directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Since its release in theaters last Friday, viewers around the world have enjoyed watching it.

In recent news, Sukumar, the mentor of filmmaker Karthik Varma Dandu, praised the entire team of "Virupaksha" for making the movie a huge success at the box office. In an Instagram post, he expressed his confidence in the film's success since the first day he heard the script and was impressed by how the team brought out the best in all 24 crafts to create a spectacular visual experience on screen.