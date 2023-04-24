Virupaksha Impressive Weekend Box Office Collection

Sai Dharam Tej has scored a massive hit with his latest release, the mystical thriller "Virupaksha" directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, and starring Samyuktha as the leading lady. The film has grossed a solid Rs 44 crores worldwide by the end of its third day, making it Sai Dharam Tej's highest-grossing film to date.

The movie features Ajay, Sunil, Soniya Singh, Brahmaji and others in important roles, and is funded by BVSN Prasad. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director of this film. With the movie expected to continue its success at the box office this week, stay tuned for more updates.