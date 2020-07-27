Vishal confirms that he is now Covid-19 free

With the coronavirus striking anyone at will, be it a slum dweller or a public person like politician or cinema star, Tamil Nadu is devastated. While many MLAs are already in and out of hospitals being affected by the pandemic there are news flashes about heroes too being affected.



Vishal, a popular hero recently affirmed that he and his father were both struck down by the virus as over the weekend he was attending to him when he was down with fever and was affected along with his manager who was also with him. The actor heaped praise on the Ayurvedic treatment he had taken which had enabled all the three affected to return to normalcy within a week.