Vishal denies rumours on his marriage; says baseless

Rumors on Tamil hero Vishal’s marriage have been doing the rounds for the past few months. Recently, there were unconfirmed reports that Vishal will soon be tying the knot with young Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon of “Jigarthanda” and “Vedalam” fame. However, Vishal’s PR team refuted the rumors last night.



And it’s Vishal’s turn now to respond to the ongoing rumors on his personal life. He took to the social media platform X and wrote, “Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless (sic).”

Explaining the reason behind his response, Vishal said he chose to react “only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image (sic),” the actor fumed. He concluded saying, “It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially.”