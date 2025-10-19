Vishal sparks controversy with bold comments on awards

Actor Vishal, a popular name in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, has launched his own podcast titled Yours Frankly Vishal, promising unfiltered and outspoken conversations. The actor made the announcement on Thursday via social media, stating that the podcast would be a platform for him to voice his truth without filters or scripting. The first episode premiered on Friday, instantly drawing attention for Vishal’s explosive remarks about film awards.

Speaking candidly, Vishal said he does not believe in the concept of awards and called them “meaningless.” He stated, “I don’t believe in awards. Awards are bullsh*t. Eight people can’t decide what eight crore or eighty crore people like. This includes national awards too. It’s not because I didn’t get one. I just don’t believe in the concept itself. If someone gives me an award, I’ll throw it in the dustbin.” His bold comments have stirred debate across social media, with some praising his honesty while others calling his comments disrespectful.

This is not the first time Vishal has spoken against award ceremonies. Earlier, at an event in Chennai, he expressed that the real reward for an actor comes from the audience. “Their love has kept me going for years. That is my biggest award,” he said.

On the work front, Vishal is currently directing his upcoming film Magudam after parting ways with original director Ravi Arasu due to creative differences. The film, co-starring Dushara Vijayan, marks Vishal’s 35th film. Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actor recently got engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika in a private ceremony held in Chennai. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.