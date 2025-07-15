Vishal’s ‘Vishal-35’ pooja ceremony held

Actor Vishal, one of the leading stars of South cinema, recently scored a massive blockbuster hit with the film 'Madha Gaja Raja', which was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Following the success of that film, Vishal is now set to star in his 35th movie, which is being produced by veteran producer Mr. RB Choudhary under the prestigious banner Super Good Films.

Mr. RB Choudhary started Super Good Films in 1990 with the film 'Pudhu Vasantham'. Since then, the banner has delivered numerous successful films and has played a significant role in introducing many new directors to Tamil and Telugu cinema. This upcoming project marks the 99th film under the Super Good Films banner.

This new movie will be directed by Ravi Arasu, with acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan handling the camera. This marks the first collaboration between actor Vishal and director Ravi Arasu.

Notably, after the grand success of 'Madha Gaja Raja', Vishal is once again teaming up with cinematographer Richard M. Nathan. Editing will be handled by NB Srikanth, with Durairaj serving as the art director. Following the success of 'Mark Antony', music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar is once again collaborating with Vishal for this film.

Actress Dushara Vijayan will play the female lead opposite Vishal. The casting for other supporting roles is currently underway.

The film’s grand pooja ceremony was held this morning in Chennai with much fanfare. Eminent personalities from the industry like Director Vetrimaaran, Saravana Subbaiah (‘Citizen’), Manimaran (‘NH4’), Venkat Mohan (‘Ayogya’), Saravanan (‘Engeyum Eppodhum’), actors Karthi and Jiiva, DOP Arthur A. Wilson, and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam graced the occasion and conveyed their heartfelt wishes for a huge success. Filming will begin in Chennai and is scheduled to be completed in a single stretch over 45 days.

This new project has generated high expectations among fans and cinema lovers, thanks to the promising team and powerful collaborations behind it.