Vishnu Manchu mounts ‘Kannappa’ on an epic scale and chooses the enchanting landscape of New Zealand to shoot the film

Vishnu Manchu's much-anticipated project, 'Kannappa,' is currently in production amidst the stunning landscapes of New Zealand. The film is being brought to life on an epic scale, with approximately 80% of the film set against the picturesque backdrop of New Zealand's breathtaking scenery. Inspired by legendary cinematic works like 'The Lord of the Rings,' Vishnu Manchu is determined to seamlessly blend Eastern and Western elements to create a unique and captivating movie-going experience.

In Vishnu Manchu's own words, “I believe that New Zealand is one of God’s best painting” The pristine beauty of New Zealand serves as the perfect setting for 'Kannappa,' enhancing the action elements of the film. Vishnu Manchu envisions the film as a visual masterpiece that will do justice to the awe-inspiring true story of 'Kannappa,' a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The film was announced at the Srikalahasteeswara temple and the temple holds an important place in the film’s narrative. This is the place where Kannappa was ready to offer both his eyes to the Shiva Linga

By leveraging the majestic landscapes of New Zealand and state-of-the art cinematic technology, Vishnu Manchu aspires to craft a cinematic work of art that will leave a lasting impact on the audience. He expresses his dedication, saying, "Starting with the ideal canvas in New Zealand, we are passionately committed to creating the most outstanding film of its genre. With unwavering dedication, top-tier talent, and cutting-edge technology, we are weaving a cinematic masterpiece that will be etched in the annals of film history and cherished by generations to come."

'Kannappa,' directed by the talented Mukesh Kumar Singh, features Vishnu Manchu in the title role, along with stellar performances from actors like some of India's biggest actors Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhas, and Sharat Kumar among others.