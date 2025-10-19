Vishnu Vishal’s ‘Aaryan’ trailer promises high-voltage suspense

Actor Vishnu Vishal is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming crime thriller Aaryan, directed by Praveen K. Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, the film has already generated strong buzz with its intriguing teaser and impactful first single. The suspense-laced trailer, unveiled today, has further intensified curiosity.

Unlike conventional murder mysteries, Aaryan introduces a chilling new spin—its serial killer doesn’t operate from the shadows. Instead, he publicly announces the name of each victim exactly one hour before the murder, taunting the police and city with his cold-blooded confidence. The responsibility of solving the case falls on an accomplished investigative officer, portrayed by Vishnu Vishal, who finds himself locked in a psychological battle with a criminal who seems always one step ahead.

The trailer showcases Vishnu Vishal in an intense and emotionally-driven role, portraying a man burdened by the urgency to stop a calculated killer before more lives are lost. Director Selvaraghavan appears in a pivotal role, and the trailer hints at the possibility that he may be the psychopathic antagonist, although the mystery remains intact. Shraddha Srinath plays the female lead and Vishnu Vishal’s romantic interest, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Technically, the film looks solid—Harish Kannan’s cinematography delivers a dark and gripping visual tone, while Ghibran’s background score amplifies the tension and mood of the film.

Presented for the Telugu audience by Sudhakar Reddy of Sreshth Movies, Aaryan is all set for a theatrical release on the 31st of this month, and expectations are now sky-high.