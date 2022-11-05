Vishnu Vishal's Next Is Titled 'Laal Salaam'

Kollywood's young and talented actor Vishnu Vishal is in the best phase of his career. At present, he is having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty and today he announced another project 'Laal Salaam' which is being directed by Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya. The launch event and the pooja ceremony of the movie were held today and the announcement poster is also unveiled on this special occasion…



Vishnu Vishal and the production house also shared the title poster and the pooja event pics on their social media pages… Take a look!

This is the title poster and Vishnu also wrote, "#LalSalaam

With the one and only superstar @rajinikanth sir…

And music maestro @arrahman sir…

Alongside my buddy @vikranth_santhosh…

A good script by @aishwaryarajini

Backed by the mighty @lyca_productions ..

God is kind…".

The poster showcases a helmet being burned amid a bomb blast background. It is so intense and raised the expectations on the movie.

Here are the stills of the pooja ceremony event… Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya are seen performing the pooja. They also launched the title poster along with the cast and crew. "Stills from #LalSalaam movie pooja happened today at Chennai @rajinikanth #Subaskaran @arrahman @ash_rajinikanth @TheVishnuVishal @vikranth_offl @gkmtamilkumaran @RIAZtheboss".

Another great news of this movie is, Thalaiva Rajinikanth is essaying a cameo role…

Well, Vikrant who is also part of this movie also shared the great news and is all excited to be part of this project… "Not even in my wildest dream I thought this was possible. #LalSalaam Extremely excited & grateful Thank you @ash_rajinikanth ma'am. It feels like a dream."

Laal Salaam movie is being directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya and is being produced by Lyca productions banner. It has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.