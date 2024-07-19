Vishwak Sen, SRT Entertainments’ Mechanic Rocky set for Releasing On Diwali On October 31st

Live
Young and talented hero Vishwak Sen is set to enthrall as Mechanic Rocky in his upcoming movie written and directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by popular producer Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments banner. The movie being mounted on a big canvas with a high budget has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the leading lady opposite Vishwak Sen.
As officially announced by the makers, the film Mechanic Rocky will be released worldwide in theatres on Diwali on October 31st. The movie is coming on Thursday and will have a long weekend advantage. The release date poster features Vishwak Sen in a badass avatar as he holds a gun and also a wrench. Demonstrating his character as a mechanic, the poster also sees old cars.
Billed to be a comedy and action entertainer, the movie features some noted technicians working for it. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy. While Manojh Katasani cranks the camera, Anwar Ali is the editor and Kranthi Priyam is the production designer. Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J are the executive producers.