Vishwak Sen’s ‘Funky’ teaser promises mad fun

The teaser of Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and directed by KV Anudeep, is out now and it has instantly struck a chord with movie lovers. Staying true to Anudeep’s signature comic style, the teaser is packed with humour, colourful visuals and quirky characterizations, setting high expectations for a full-on entertainer.

Vishwak Sen appears in a refreshing new avatar, playing the role of a film director, and he carries the character with effortless confidence and charm. The leading lady Kayadu Lohar looks stunning, and her on-screen chemistry with Vishwak feels vibrant and energetic, making them a refreshing pair to watch.

The teaser also benefits greatly from Bheems Ceciroleo’s powerful background score, which elevates every frame with its catchy rhythm and mood-setting beats. Naveen Nooli’s sharp editing keeps the tempo lively, while the writing duo Anudeep KV and Mohan Sato pack the teaser with witty and humorous lines. Cinematographer Suresh Sarangam adds to the film’s attractive tone with colourful and stylish visuals.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Funky carries strong production values and solid backing from trusted banners. Overall, the teaser promises a fun-filled joyride loaded with comedy, energy and madness—making Funky one of the most-awaited entertainers of the season.