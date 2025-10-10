Live
- For education: IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint launch a cutting-edge Certificate Programme to prepare professionals for the GenAI revolution
- Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh met Prashant Kishor in Patna, says not seeking an election ticket
- Relations with Afghanistan moving on right path: Former diplomats
- Rohit Sharma hits the nets in Mumbai ahead of Australia ODI tour
- India hosts ITU’s ‘AI for Good Summit’ at IMC 2025
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over houses keys to 160 families in Gorakhpur
- Punjab CM condemns shoe hurling incident at CJI Gavai
- India records 688 deals worth $39.9 billion in July-September
- Open National Tennis Championship gears up for U-16 and U-14 finals
- Haryana: PM Modi to visit Sonipat on October 17
Vishwak Sen’s ‘Funky’ teaser promises mad fun
The teaser of Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and directed by KV Anudeep, is out now and it has instantly struck a chord with movie lovers. Staying true...
The teaser of Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and directed by KV Anudeep, is out now and it has instantly struck a chord with movie lovers. Staying true to Anudeep’s signature comic style, the teaser is packed with humour, colourful visuals and quirky characterizations, setting high expectations for a full-on entertainer.
Vishwak Sen appears in a refreshing new avatar, playing the role of a film director, and he carries the character with effortless confidence and charm. The leading lady Kayadu Lohar looks stunning, and her on-screen chemistry with Vishwak feels vibrant and energetic, making them a refreshing pair to watch.
The teaser also benefits greatly from Bheems Ceciroleo’s powerful background score, which elevates every frame with its catchy rhythm and mood-setting beats. Naveen Nooli’s sharp editing keeps the tempo lively, while the writing duo Anudeep KV and Mohan Sato pack the teaser with witty and humorous lines. Cinematographer Suresh Sarangam adds to the film’s attractive tone with colourful and stylish visuals.
Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Funky carries strong production values and solid backing from trusted banners. Overall, the teaser promises a fun-filled joyride loaded with comedy, energy and madness—making Funky one of the most-awaited entertainers of the season.