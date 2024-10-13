‘Vishwambhara’ teaser unveils a fantasy adventure

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to embark on a thrilling fantasy adventure with his upcoming film, "Vishwambhara," directed by Vassishta. Following the excitement generated by the film's first look, the makers have now released a captivating teaser on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

The teaser transports viewers to a mystical realm teeming with fantastical elements, including soaring birds and the thunderous roars of dinosaurs, creating a sense of wonder. However, this enchanting atmosphere is soon disrupted by the emergence of a sinister force, hinting at a legend poised to combat the impending darkness.

Chiranjeevi dazzles with his dynamic action sequences, making a grand entrance on a flying horse. The teaser culminates in a striking scene where he battles valiantly against the backdrop of a colossal Hanuman idol, enhancing the film's visual spectacle.

Director Vassishta demonstrates his storytelling prowess, crafting an immersive experience, although the visual effects in the teaser could benefit from improvement. The film’s grandeur is complemented by the collaborative efforts of the crew, including Chota K Naidu’s impressive cinematography and M.M. Keeravani’s vibrant musical score. With solid production standards from UV Creations, "Vishwambhara" promises to be a visually captivating experience.

Dil Raju thanks Chiranjeevi for accommodating Sankranti season to ‘Game Changer’

Ram Charan's much-anticipated film "Game Changer," directed by Shankar, is generating excitement as production progresses. The film features chart-topping songs “Jagaragandi” and “Raa Macha Macha.” Producer Dil Raju announced a shift in the release date from Christmas to Sankranti, citing the desire for a wider audience. He thanked Chiranjeevi and the UV Creations team for accommodating this change. The film aims to further elevate Ram Charan's global stardom. A teaser and additional songs will be released soon, keeping fans engaged leading up to the grand Sankranti celebration.



