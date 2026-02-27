Vivek Oberoi’s striking FL from ‘Spirit’ sets the internet buzzing

The much-awaited film Spirit continues to build massive anticipation as it marks the first-ever collaboration between PAN-India superstar Prabhas and maverick filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ever since the release of the film’s glimpse and first-look poster, expectations around the project have soared among fans and film circles.

Adding to the growing excitement, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now unveiled the striking first-look poster of Vivek Oberoi, introducing his character in a powerful and menacing avatar. The poster features Vivek in a rugged, intense look, holding a sword and exuding a fierce, dominant presence. His styling and expression suggest a dark, layered character, making it evident that he will be seen in a major antagonist role in the high-budget action entertainer. Actress Aishwarya Desai also appears in the poster, further adding intrigue to the visual.

The reveal has triggered strong reactions online, with fans praising Vivek Oberoi’s transformation and the film’s dark, stylised aesthetic. The visuals align perfectly with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s signature intense storytelling and gritty cinematic treatment.

Spirit stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead, while senior actors Prakash Raj and Kanchana play key roles, strengthening the ensemble cast.

The film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Mounted on a grand scale, Spirit is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027, and is already being touted as one of the most ambitious pan-India projects in recent times.