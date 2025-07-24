‘War 2’ becomes first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema

Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr’s much-anticipated action thriller War 2 is set to create cinematic history by becoming the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema in India. Slated for a grand release on August 14, 2025, the film will deliver an unparalleled viewing experience in both Hindi and Telugu, marking a major milestone in Indian cinema.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to present War 2 in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering audiences ultra-vivid visuals and deeply immersive sound. This pioneering move ushers in a new chapter in theatrical storytelling, enhancing how Indian films are experienced across the globe.

War 2 will not only debut in Dolby Cinema in India but also at Dolby-equipped venues in international markets such as North America, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and more. Indian audiences will first experience this cinematic marvel at City Pride Multiplexes, Kharadi, Pune, with more Dolby Cinema screens to open soon in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Trichy, and Ulikkal.

Rohan Malhotra, VP of Distribution at YRF, shared, “YRF has always pushed the envelope in filmmaking. With War 2, we aim to transport audiences into a new realm of storytelling—vivid visuals, immersive sound, and an unforgettable cinema experience.”

Dolby’s VP Michael Archer added, “This is a landmark moment in our long-standing collaboration with YRF. With War 2, Indian cinema enters a new era of premium moviegoing.”

After pioneering Dolby Atmos music with the ‘Best of YRF’ album in 2020, YRF continues to redefine cinematic experiences. War 2 promises to set new standards, not only in action-packed storytelling but also in how stories are felt on the big screen.