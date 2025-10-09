  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

War 2 is Releasing on This OTT platform: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Action Film

War 2 OTT Release Rumors: Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan Action Movie Reported on Netflix
x

War 2 OTT Release Rumors: Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan Action Movie Reported on Netflix

Highlights

Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Kabir, accused of betrayal and Jr NTR plays Vikram, his batchmate, tasked to find him.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 will stream on Netflix on October 9, 2025. It released in theaters on August 14, 2025 and it received mixed response from audiences.

When is War 2 on Netflix?

Netflix release: October 9, 2025.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

What is the story?

Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Kabir, accused of betrayal and Jr NTR plays Vikram, his batchmate, tasked to find him.

Who is the director?

Directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick