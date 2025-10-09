War 2 is Releasing on This OTT platform: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Action Film

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 will stream on Netflix on October 9, 2025. It released in theaters on August 14, 2025 and it received mixed response from audiences.

When is War 2 on Netflix?

Netflix release: October 9, 2025.

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

What is the story?

Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Kabir, accused of betrayal and Jr NTR plays Vikram, his batchmate, tasked to find him.

Who is the director?

Directed by Ayan Mukerji.