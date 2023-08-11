Watch Gandhi film for free in all cinema theatres in TS

Hyderabad: In commemoration of the closing ceremony of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s independence, the State government will be streaming the film Gandhi for free in 582 cinema screens in all districts of the state from August 14th to 24.

This was disclosed by the Information and Public Relations Commissioner Ashok Reddy in a statement issued here on Friday. The film Gandhi will be screened on August 14 onwards from 8 am to 11.30 am. From August 16 to 24 from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm.

Ashok Reddy said that Gandhi's film will not be screened on 15th and 20th of this month. He appealed to students and common people to watch this film in large numbers as Gandhi's film is being screened for free.