Watch Life Story of Baba Saheb Dr. BR Ambedkar On Zee Telugu

There is a well-known saying that 'Great leaders don't set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference'. One such leader in the Indian history, who hailed a revolution and become a voice to reckon with is, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar – the founding father of the Indian Constitution. A leader par excellence who has etched a prominent place in millions of Indian hearts and whose legacy is unparalleled.

Zee Telugu is proud to present a never told before life story in the Telugu GEC space of this extraordinary personality, his crusading spirit and how he became the precursor of united India, with its powerful socio-drama titled Mana Ambedkar. The show is an inspirational story of India's first Minister of Law and Justice; and his journey from the tender age to be the messiah of the downtrodden and becoming the father of the Indian Constitution.



The show will feature Sagar Deshmukh in the role of Ambedkar. Since the release of the title song and the promo, Telugu audiences welcomed the concept with open arms and are looking forward for the series. The show will premiere on September 21st, 2020 at 5:30 PM every Monday to Saturday only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.



The show will take the viewers on an empowering journey of a young lad who comes of age an gives his all for the for the motherland. Premiering on 21st September 2020, the show will air every Monday to Saturday at 5:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

