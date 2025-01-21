Live
Watch: Video of Dr. Rajkumar's Song 'Navaduva Nudiye' Plays in China Supermarket
A video showing Dr. Rajkumar's iconic song 'Navaduva Nudiye' from the movie 'Gandhada Gudi' playing in a supermarket in China has gone viral.
A video of Dr. Rajkumar’s iconic song playing in a supermarket in China has gone viral, gaining over 17,000 views.
Shared by Praveen R on X (formerly Twitter), the video features the song ‘Navaduva Nudiye’ from the classic Kannada film ‘Gandhada Gudi.’
The song, a tribute to Kannada pride, continues to be a favorite among Dr. Rajkumar’s fans.
The video has sparked pride among his followers, highlighting his lasting cultural impact in Karnataka.
ಅಣ್ಣಾವ್ರು ❤❤— PraveenR (@PraveenPRK17) January 20, 2025
ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡಿನ ದೊರೆ 👑
Playing ಕನ್ನಡ song in #China
😍#DrRajkumar ❤👑 pic.twitter.com/BfvRo1PgFy
