Watch: Video of Dr. Rajkumar's Song 'Navaduva Nudiye' Plays in China Supermarket

Watch: Video of Dr. Rajkumar's Song 'Navaduva Nudiye' Plays in China Supermarket

A video showing Dr. Rajkumar's iconic song 'Navaduva Nudiye' from the movie 'Gandhada Gudi' playing in a supermarket in China has gone viral.

A video of Dr. Rajkumar’s iconic song playing in a supermarket in China has gone viral, gaining over 17,000 views.

Shared by Praveen R on X (formerly Twitter), the video features the song ‘Navaduva Nudiye’ from the classic Kannada film ‘Gandhada Gudi.’

The song, a tribute to Kannada pride, continues to be a favorite among Dr. Rajkumar’s fans.

The video has sparked pride among his followers, highlighting his lasting cultural impact in Karnataka.





