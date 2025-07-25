Watch: War 2 Trailer Released, Movie Coming to Theatres on August 14

Live
The trailer of War 2 is now out. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra.
The much-awaited trailer of the movie War 2 is now out. The trailer is packed with a lot of action and exciting scenes. Many people liked the trailer and are talking about it. Fans are excited about the movie, and they are waiting to witness their stars in action.
This movie has famous actors like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. These people have made good movies before.
War 2 will come to cinemas on August 14. It will be in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Many people from all over India can watch it. This movie may become a big hit because the trailer looks very good.
