  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Watch: War 2 Trailer Released, Movie Coming to Theatres on August 14

Watch: War 2 Trailer Released, Movie Coming to Theatres on August 14
x

Watch: War 2 Trailer Released, Movie Coming to Theatres on August 14

Highlights

The trailer of War 2 is now out. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The much-awaited trailer of the movie War 2 is now out. The trailer is packed with a lot of action and exciting scenes. Many people liked the trailer and are talking about it. Fans are excited about the movie, and they are waiting to witness their stars in action.

This movie has famous actors like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. These people have made good movies before.

War 2 will come to cinemas on August 14. It will be in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Many people from all over India can watch it. This movie may become a big hit because the trailer looks very good.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick