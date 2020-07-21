An innovative debut venture through digital media is being planned by maverick Kollywood filmmaker Mani Ratnam. A nine-episode web series will be supervised by this ace director who is also monitoring the script work and the project is likely to take off from August. The series which is named as Navarasa will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

While the names of Suriya, Siddharth and Madhavan are being finalised to play the lead roles in Tamil, Nagarjuna, Nani, Nag Chaitanya and Karthikeya are being considered to ensure Telugu nativity to the web series Navarasa.

However, Maniratnam is likely to finalise the list of lead actors subject to the availability of dates of the said actors. Of late, we have also heard that a couple of Telugu directors will also be joining hands in Navarasa web series.

Manirathnam will shortly announce the final list of directors who helm the project and also actors.

Manirathnam is currently busy with his next ambitious project titled Pooniyin Selvan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. The crew is expected to resume shooting in September by which time filmmakers hope the situation will return to normal.