Wednesday Season 2 India Release Date and Time on– Episodes, Cast, and New Characters

Netflix’s hit fantasy series Wednesday returns with Season 2, releasing in two parts.

Part 1 releases on August 6, 2025

Part 2 arrives on September 3, 2025

In India, the first four episodes will be available to stream on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST on August 6.

Episodes in Part 1:

Here We Woe Again The Devil You Woe Call of the Woe If These Woes Could Talk

Cast: