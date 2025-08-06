  • Menu
Wednesday Season 2 India Release Date and Time on– Episodes, Cast, and New Characters

Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix in two parts starting August 6, 2025. Check India release time, episode list, returning cast, and new characters like Lady Gaga.

Netflix’s hit fantasy series Wednesday returns with Season 2, releasing in two parts.

  • Part 1 releases on August 6, 2025
  • Part 2 arrives on September 3, 2025

In India, the first four episodes will be available to stream on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST on August 6.

Episodes in Part 1:

  1. Here We Woe Again
  2. The Devil You Woe
  3. Call of the Woe
  4. If These Woes Could Talk

Cast:

  • Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and others return
  • Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, and Joanna Lumley join as new cast members
