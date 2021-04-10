What A Combo: Gangubai With Vakeel Saab!

Looks like filmmakers can't get enough of Biopics. Producers, who are fed up of finding stories with real substance, are now heavily after the real life stories of famous and infamous persons who have either contributed or damaged the social systems.



"Gangubai Kathiawadi" is one such biopic in which Alia Bhat will be seen in a pivotal role. Now, we hear an interesting news about the trailer of this movie. Telugu power star Pawan Kalyan starrer movie "Vakeel Saab" released in theatres on April 9. This is the remake of the Hindi movie called "Pink" which has been made only in Telugu.

Now, the trailer of the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" Telugu teaser will be shown in all the theatres where the movie "Vakeel Saab' is being screened. This was revealed by none other than Alia Bhat herself on social media. "It gives me pleasure that our movie's trailer is getting shared along with Pawan Kalyan's movie," posted Alia Bhat. The Hindi trailer of the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in the month of February.

Now, Telugu audience can see the trailer in their language. The story of the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is based on the novel "Mafia queen of Mumbai" written by one Mr. Hussain Jaidi. Alia Bhat will be seen as Gangubai in this movie and Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a pivotal role.

This most anticipated movie will hit the theatres on July 30. There is another news coming in wherein we hear that both Alia Bhat and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been served summons to appear before additional magistrate in connection with a defamation case filed by one called Babu Rao Shah, who claims himself as the adopted son of Gangubai. This person has filed a defamation case against all the crew members of the movie citing human rights violation. Butz the writer of this novel has told the court that Babu Rao Shah has no evidence of any kind to prove that he is the adopted son of Gangubai.