What Atlee has created is going to take the world by storm: Lyricist Vivek

Chennai: Lyricist Vivek, who has turned a writer with director Atlee’s upcoming film featuring actor Allu Arjun in the lead, has now disclosed that what Atlee has created this time was “going to take the world by storm”.

On Monday, Sun Pictures, one of Tamil film industry’s top production houses, on Tuesday formally announced that it would be producing Telugu Star Allu Arjun’s upcoming project with director Atlee, which is now being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6.

The announcement came on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Soon after the announcement, director Atlee took to his X timeline to wish actor Allu Arjun a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir, Love you sir. Thank you Kalanithi Maran sir and @sunpictures for making my dream a reality. Let’s have a blast. GEAR UP #A22xA6."

Quoting this tweet of Atlee, lyricist Vivek wrote, “Here we come! First time as a writer with my darling Mass Mannan @Atlee_dir. This time, what he has created is going to take the world by storm. Happy to work for @alluarjun sir. You are going to see the best of him. Kalanithi Maran sir @sunpictures is a lucky charm for me."

The film, which has already triggered huge expectations as it is believed that it will be like no other film that has ever been done before, will have world class experts working on it.

In the announcement video that Sun Pictures put out, a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, shared their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, said, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also has Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde replies, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh is seen saying,"Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, says, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

Needless to say, the film’s announcement has triggered great excitement, not only among fans but also among film buffs and film critics.