  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

AICC appoints Shadnagar MLA Shankaraiah as TPCC OBC chief

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 10:14 AM IST
AICC appoints Shadnagar MLA Shankaraiah as TPCC OBC chief
X

Hyderabad: The Congress party high command has officially appointed Shadnagar MLA K Shankaraiah as the chairman of the TPCC OBC Department. The appointment was confirmed on Tuesday night through a formal note issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. According to the directive, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge approved the new leadership structure for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s OBC wing.

Alongside the chairman, the high command also appointed Kethoori Venkatesh and Juluru Dhanalaxmi as conveners for the department to oversee regional activities.

Tags

TPCC OBC DepartmentK ShankaraiahCongressKC VenugopalTelangana Congress leadership
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Gates Engg college honours meritorious students at annual honour awards

Gates Engg college honours meritorious students at annual honour awards

National News

More
Share it
X