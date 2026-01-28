AICC appoints Shadnagar MLA Shankaraiah as TPCC OBC chief

Hyderabad: The Congress party high command has officially appointed Shadnagar MLA K Shankaraiah as the chairman of the TPCC OBC Department. The appointment was confirmed on Tuesday night through a formal note issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. According to the directive, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge approved the new leadership structure for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s OBC wing.

Alongside the chairman, the high command also appointed Kethoori Venkatesh and Juluru Dhanalaxmi as conveners for the department to oversee regional activities.