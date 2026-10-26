When Dhanush explained that 'There’s No South or North' cinema just Indian cinema

Mumbai: Dhanush once explained that there is no South or North cinema, but just Indian cinema. Sharing his views during his appearance on 'Koffee With Karan', Dhanush pitched in on the long-debated topic of regional cinema labels.

He had arrived on the popular show with actress Sara Ali Khan to promote his movie. 'Atrangi Re', when host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Dhanush if he believed that Indian films should no longer be categorized as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, or Hindi cinema, but rather celebrated as Indian cinema.

"Are you also of that opinion that we should all collectively look at ourselves as the products of Indian cinema and not regional anymore", KJo asked.

Replying to this, Dhanush recalled how he had shared the same views back in 2013 while promoting his Bollywood debut 'Raanjhanaa'. He stressed that people should stop dividing films as North films or South films.

He further pointed out that while writing about him, they should mention him simply as an 'actor Dhanush' and not as 'South actor Dhanush'.

"Indeed, I said it long back in 2013 when I was promoting 'Raanjhanaa'. I said the same thing. I should be like, don't call it North films, South films, it should be like an Indian film. I am an Indian actor. Don't write, when you write about me, don't write 'South actor Dhanush'. I'm just an actor, that's it," Dhanush said.

Talking about 'Atrangi Re', he went on to add, "I don't see this as a very important film for me in Hindi, directed by my brother, so it is a very important film that way. Every film I do is very important for me."

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, the project has been backed by T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Along with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar is also a part of the film's core cast.



