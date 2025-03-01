Live
Why Be a 'Star' When You Can Just Shine?: Sangeet Shobhan on Choosing Scripts
Sangeet Shobhan is basking in the success of MAD, but he has no intention of being boxed into a particular label. Speaking exclusively to The Hans India, the young actor had a sharp response when asked about his approach to selecting scripts across different genres, the young actor had a sharp response: “How about not get labelled as any ‘star’?”
While Sangeeth acknowledges his ambition to reach stardom, he insists that his choices are guided by passion rather than commercial pressure. “I choose scripts that I genuinely enjoy working on. It’s not just about comedy or emotion, I want to explore every genre,” he says. His process is refreshingly simple: he reads scripts from the perspective of an audience member rather than an actor. “If it excites me as a viewer, I go for it,” he adds.
With MAD proving to be a roaring box-office success, all eyes are now on his next film, MAD Square, which carries high expectations. Given his instinct for engaging scripts, it seems Sangeeth’s films will continue to make waves, whether he embraces the ‘star’ label or not.