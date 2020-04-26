Why Sai Pallavi Rejected A Role That Rashmika Played To Perfection?

Rashmika Mandanna made her movie debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. The Rakshit Shetty movie went on to become a blockbuster hit and was also remade in Telugu with the title Kiraak Party. Now, Rashmika who made her Sandalwood debut is busier in Tollywood. She has been flooded with offers in the Telugu Film Industry.

Now, a news doing the rounds suggest that a role meant for Fidaa actress was grabbed by Rashmika. Here are details. Among the few movies which became hits in Tollywood this year is Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box office hit. Rashmika was seen as the leading lady in the movie opposite the Telugu superstar. The actress did a fantastic job too. However, a recent buz doing the rounds suggest that not Rashmika but Sai Pallavi was offered the role first.

Sai Pallavi became a household name after her role as a Telangana girl in the movie Fidaa which was directed by Shekar Kammula. Besides, her song Rowdy Baby with Kollywood actor Dhanush is still a chartbuster. Now, if you are wondering why Sai Pallavi rejected the role, we hear that the actress was not really happy with the script in general and her role in particular, a reason why she was not keen on playing the character played by Rashmika Mandanna in Mahesh movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Anyway, Rashmika made the most of the opportunity and did a great job too.