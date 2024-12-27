Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?

Director Sukumar, celebrated for his recent blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, left fans and industry insiders stunned with an unexpected comment about quitting cinema. During the promotional event of Game Changer in Dallas, Sukumar, who was the chief guest, was asked what he would leave behind. In response, the director casually stated, “Cinema,” sending ripples through the audience.

Actor Ram Charan, who was also present at the event, quickly grabbed the microphone to lighten the moment, urging Sukumar to reconsider his words with a playful dismissal. However, Sukumar's remark quickly went viral, sparking intense speculation and debate among fans and media outlets. While some believe the director was simply making a light-hearted comment, others are considering whether his words reflect deeper frustration, possibly tied to the controversies surrounding his recent film Pushpa 2.

The release of Pushpa 2 on December 5 was met with immense success, surpassing Rs 1,500 crore globally, and solidifying Sukumar's status as a top director in the industry. However, the film's journey was marred by tragedy when, on December 4, a stampede during a promotional event led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, with her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, being critically injured. The incident led to heightened public scrutiny, culminating in Allu Arjun’s arrest on December 13. He was granted interim bail the following day, but the events surrounding the tragedy continue to cast a shadow over the film's success.

As fans speculate on Sukumar's sudden remark, many are hoping the director's frustration is temporary and that he will continue to bring his creative vision to the silver screen.