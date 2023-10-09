World Mental Health Day 2023: Rubina Dilaik, Akash Choudhary to Rashami Desai; TV Celebs’ Honest Tales of Mental Health

In a world where physical health often takes the spotlight, it's crucial to remember that mental health is just as important. Our emotional well-being shapes our thoughts, feelings, actions, and how we navigate life's challenges. Yet, despite its significance, discussing mental health remains a societal taboo.

However, a wave of change is sweeping through as celebrities bravely step forward to share their mental health journeys. They're breaking down barriers and encouraging others to do the same, emphasizing that experiencing periods of mental distress is a natural part of life. By opening up about their struggles and the support they received from loved ones, they inspire us to confront and conquer adversity on our path to happiness.

Today, as we celebrate World Mental Health Day, let's explore the stories of Indian Television celebrities who've spoken candidly about their mental health battles and the paths they took to recovery.

Rubina Dilaik





The Bigg Boss 14 winner opened up about her personal struggles, including anxiety, stress, suicidal thoughts, and anger issues on national television. She attributed these challenges to her failing relationship, discussed her complex relationship with her parents, and shared some painful incidents from her past. Regarding the stigma around mental health, she admitted feeling lost because of the lack of open conversations. Her sadness made her feel isolated and self-doubting. To address these issues, she turned to online research and found solace in yoga and meditation, starting a journey towards self-improvement.

Akash Choudhary







Akash Choudhary, known for his stint on MTV Splitsvilla 10, bravely shared his battle with clinical depression and his path to recovery. Despite his success in shows like 'Dating in the Dark' and 'Bhagya Lakshmi,' along with his modeling and influencer career, Akash faced a deeply challenging period in his life. Clinical depression took him by surprise in 2019, and he initially struggled to grasp its impact. He recounted moments of unexpected breakdowns, like when he dropped food while cooking, overwhelmed and helpless. Although there wasn't a specific trigger, he attributed his depression to internal loneliness and unfulfilled life expectations. Faced with career setbacks, Akash encountered a lack of understanding from those around him, intensifying his isolation. However, by making small lifestyle changes, spending quality time with loved ones, and finding comfort in the companionship of his dog, he gradually emerged from depression in early 2020, rebuilding his confidence and resilience.

Ankita Lokhande





Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, candidly discussed her battle with depression during an Instagram live session. During this interactive session, she courageously addressed various topics, including the criticism she faced on social media, her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput, and her personal experience with depression. She shared, "I have personally experienced depression. I too went through a very difficult phase, experienced a lot of pain, and shed many tears. However, during that time, I was fortunate to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, and a few dedicated fans who have been by my side since the beginning."

Parth Samthaan





The challenging times brought about by the pandemic have forced many individuals to confront not only physical health issues but also mental health struggles. Celebrities were no exception to this trend. Parth Samthaan, known for his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shared his experience of battling depression during the COVID-19 lockdown through an Instagram post. In his heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him – his friends, loved ones, and fans. Parth candidly admitted to experiencing moments of depression and sadness during the lockdown but emphasized that such challenges ultimately empower us to become stronger and more resilient. He looked forward to the day when the pandemic would be behind us, and we would be ready to face the world once again with positivity.

Rashami Desai





Actress Rashami Desai has encountered numerous challenges throughout her life, navigating a range of difficulties. These include a failed marriage and being subjected to betrayal on national television. Moreover, her childhood was marked by adversity. While participating in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami bravely disclosed one of her most painful childhood memories. She shared that her father often subjected her to ridicule due to her gender, which deeply saddened her. In fact, she once contemplated taking her own life by consuming poison. Furthermore, in a subsequent interview with a web portal after her appearance on the show, Rashami also opened up about her four-year battle with depression. She attributed this struggle to the constant highs and lows in her personal life.

Jasmin Bhasin





Jasmin Bhasin, known for her role in the popular show Naagin, candidly discussed the challenging period in her career when she grappled with depression and contemplated suicide. The actress disclosed that this was the darkest phase of her life, marked by intense struggles with rejection and a diminishing sense of self-confidence. Jasmin shared that she reached a point where nothing seemed to be going her way, and in a desperate attempt to end her suffering, she tried to overdose on medication.

Shardul Pandit





During the initial wave of COVID-19, Shardul Pandit, a contestant from Bigg Boss 14, underwent a challenging period. The actor encountered difficulties securing substantial work opportunities and faced financial constraints, ultimately leading him to relocate to his hometown, Indore. Shardul candidly discussed this trying phase in his life, highlighting that he remained unemployed for nearly two years, suffered significant financial setbacks, and even confronted depression, all of which unfolded on a public platform in front of Salman Khan.



